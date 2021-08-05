Submit Release
Closing Order Issued to Heng Feng Food Services, Inc

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov  

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a closing order to Heng Feng Food Services, Inc., in Lexington, Missouri. The order was issued to the operators of the food warehouse after recent visits by DHSS inspectors identified ongoing pest control issues. 

Heng Feng Food Services, Inc. is a distributor of food supplies in Missouri and nationally.  

Lifting of the closing order will be considered once inspectors determine pest control issues have been resolved and there is no risk of adulterated food being distributed to the public. 

Questions or concerns from the food industry regarding this action can be directed to DHSS’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services at 573-751-6095.

 

 

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at http://health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo

