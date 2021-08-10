Las Vegas Car Rental Company Welcomes Young Drivers
Young drivers with a valid license are exceptionally welcome at Epik Car Rental of Las Vegas.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young drivers with a valid license but limited driving experience are shunned by most car rental agencies. Under-25s, even those with an unblemished driving record, are politely but firmly shown the door. This is the case nearly everywhere but decidedly not at Epik Car Rental of Las Vegas which welcomes drivers as young as 21 and gives them the exact same red-carpet treatment as afforded any other client of the company.
Premium personalized service is the hallmark of Epik Car Rental. Earlier, the company caused waves by accepting cash deposits, thereby eliminating the need for credit cards. Epik has also managed to reduce the red tape of the application process to a bare minimum, slashing a number of requirements – such as credit checks – that it found to be superfluous and without merit. The company has established a solid reputation for consistently delivering a hassle-free and stress-free customer experience.
A company spokesperson emphasized that by tapping into a demographic ignored by the industry, Epik seeks to disrupt outdated practices and modernize the car rental sector. According to Epik, the acceptance of drivers aged 21 to 25 has not affected it corporate exposure to risk. In fact, the company has noted that younger drivers generate considerably less traffic tickets than the median of its clients: “We feel vindicated in our approach. Given a fair chance, younger and less experienced drivers display an above-average sense of responsibility whilst at the wheel of one of our vehicles,” says the company spokesperson.
Epik has also seen a considerable uptick in its business thanks to the company’s more forward-looking and inclusive approach to car rentals. Epik Car Rental offers a wide selection of vehicles ranging for compacts to sports cars, luxury sedans, trucks, and even vans. Epik is known for proactively helping find clients the best and most cost-efficient way to procuring a set of wheels.
