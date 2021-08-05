Emergency sewer repair and concrete patching on M-59 will leave one lane open in western Macomb County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

COMMUNITY: Utica

ROADWAY: M-59

LANE CLOSURES BEGIN: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 9 a.m.

LANES REOPEN: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Due to concrete patching work on M-59 between Ryan Road and Van Dyke Avenue and emergency sewer work at the M-59/Van Dyke Avenue intersection, crews will need to close lanes on M-59 beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

Eastbound M-59 will have one lane open from Ryan Road to Utica Road and then two lanes open from Utica Road to M-53.

Westbound M-59 will have two lanes open from M-53 to Van Dyke Avenue, then one lane open from Van Dyke Avenue to Ryan Road.

Northbound and southbound Van Dyke Avenue will have one lane open at M-59 with traffic shifted.