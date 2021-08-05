MDOT closing Utica Road at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Roseville Aug. 9-26 to rebuild intersection

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

COMMUNITY: Roseville

ROADWAYS: Utica Road M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

SOUTHBOUND UTICA ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 6 a.m.

SOUTHBOUND UTICA ROAD REOPENS: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 7 p.m.

NORTHBOUND UTICA ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 6 a.m.

NORTHBOUND UTICA ROAD REOPENS: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 7 p.m.

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3, Utica Road needs to be closed at M-3 to allow crews to rebuild the intersection, weather permitting.

The northbound direct left crossover from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to northbound Utica Road will also be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Only local traffic will be allowed on Utica Road between 12 Mile Road and Martin Road.

During this closure, contractors will be replacing water main, sewers, curb and gutter, and pavement at the intersection. For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

DETOURS: Southbound Utica Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound 12 Mile Road, then southbound Little Mack Avenue and westbound Martin Road to reach Utica Road.

Martin Road traffic heading for northbound Utica Road will be detoured to northbound Little Mack Avenue, then westbound 12 Mile Road to reach northbound Utica Road.

Northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) traffic heading for northbound Utica Road will continue on northbound M-3 to the crossover north of 12 Mile Road. From there, traffic will use the crossover to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach northbound Utica Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface on Gratiot Avenue. New sewer systems will improve drainage throughout the corridor. Both these improvements will result in better ride quality and increased safety for motorists and pedestrians.