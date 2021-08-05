Governor Cooper Statement on President Biden Clean Cars and Trucks Standards Announcement

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement today on President Biden's clean cars and trucks standards announcement:

“I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen car and truck standards and propel the transition to zero-emission vehicles. Moving to cleaner vehicles will create jobs, save consumers money and strengthen our economy, all while reducing harmful air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. I issued Executive Order 80 in 2018 that sets an ambitious goal of increasing zero-emission vehicles in our state, and I'm glad to work in coordination with President Biden on this objective."

