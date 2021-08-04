Riverside County courts will require public to wear masks starting Monday

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, all members of the public will be required to wear a face covering inside Riverside County courthouses regardless of vaccination status beginning Monday. The new rule will apply to litigants, attorneys, jurors, vendors and security personnel.
