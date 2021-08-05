Daylen Howard Announces Republican Candidacy for State Representative District 85
Today, Daylen Howard announced his candidacy to seek the Republican nomination to become the next state representative for Michigan's 85th District.
I love Michigan. Seeing the economic damage inflicted on our citizens by Governor Whitmer's COVID policies should be a wake-up call to everyone. It's time to regulate government, not business.”OWOSSO, MI, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Daylen Howard announced his candidacy to seek the Republican nomination to become the next state representative for Michigan's 85th District.
— Daylen Howard
"I love Michigan. Seeing the economic damage inflicted on our citizens by Governor Whitmer's COVID policies should be a wake-up call to everyone. It's time to regulate government, not business."
Daylen Howard, a conservative from Owosso, Michigan, is ready to dive in and find solutions to the issues and concerns of Michiganders by being a representative that speaks for all those in his district.
"I lost my job during COVID, but because of the possibilities of remote work I am finally able to live out my dream of working and living in Michigan. It is time to have new, fresh leadership to make sure Michigan is a state where people have full employment opportunities and can ensure a strong quality of life for themselves and their families whether working remotely or in-person. It's time for the politicians in Lansing to step up and create the environment for Michiganders to thrive and enable our young citizens who left for economic opportunity to come home and flourish economically."
Daylen Howard is a committed Michigander focused on one thing, supporting the people of the 85th District. "I believe my neighbors in the 85th District are ready to stand up with me and fight for this state. It's time for all of us to experience the prosperity that this state was once known for."
Erica Nurnberg
Friends of Daylen Howard
campaign@daylenhoward.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook