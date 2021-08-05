Westmoreland Police Officer Indicted on Solicitation, Exploitation Charges

MACON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Westmoreland police officer, on charges of trying to solicit a female minor.

On April 12th, at the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that while off duty, a Westmoreland police officer had solicited a juvenile female for sexual activities. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Dominic Mancino as the individual responsible for those actions.

On August 2nd, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Dominic Mancino (DOB 11/05/1982) with one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Mancino was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Macon County Jail on a $10,000 bond.