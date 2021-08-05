Submit Release
Flag Alert: Lowering of the US and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of NC House Rep. Jerry Carter

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, August 5, 2021 until sunset Saturday, August 7, 2021 in honor of NC House of Representative Jerry Carter, who passed away on Tuesday. Carter represented the 65th District of Rockingham County. He was in his second term in office. During his service, Carter was the chairman of the Family, Children and Aging Policy committee, and vice-chairman of the local government-land use, planning and development committee. Services for Rep. Carter will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Reidsville Baptist Church. 

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: 

“From the Army to the State House, Representative Jerry Carter selflessly served his country and state in many ways. I am grateful for his public service, and our prayers are with his family and friends.” 

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

