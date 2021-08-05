OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – Media Advisory – Proclamation Ceremony Honoring Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore

Newsroom Posted on Aug 5, 2021 in Latest News

WHAT: Proclamation Ceremony Honoring Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore

WHEN: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

WHO: Governor David Ige with:

Carissa Moore

John De Fries, Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) president and CEO

Billy Pratt, HTA Surfing Advisory Committee

WHERE: Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor, Governor’s Ceremonial Room

This proclamation ceremony will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

