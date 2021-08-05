Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – Media Advisory – Proclamation Ceremony Honoring Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore

WHAT:          Proclamation Ceremony Honoring Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore

WHEN:          Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

WHO:            Governor David Ige with:

  • Carissa Moore
  • John De Fries, Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) president and CEO
  • Billy Pratt, HTA Surfing Advisory Committee

WHERE:        Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor, Governor’s Ceremonial Room

DETAILS FOR MEDIA ONLY:

Media questions will be taken through ZOOM – Audio.

Please RSVP to [email protected] and [email protected] and include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you sent your RSVP at least 30 minutes prior to the news conference.

The RSVP closes at 10 a.m. There will be an audio test for participating reporters at about 10:15 a.m.

Pool cameras are allowed at the State Capitol, though the parking garage remains closed except to authorized vehicles. Please forward the full names of pool photographers/news organizations to [email protected] and [email protected] for security clearance.

Entry to the Capitol requires identification, masks, and a pre-entry thermal screening. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the media briefing. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

This proclamation ceremony will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

 

