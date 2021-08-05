Submit Release
Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 2025 and Route 2027 in Erie County

A $1.3 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of roadway in the City of Corry and Wayne Township, Erie County is scheduled to start Monday, August 9, 2021. 

The project will include paving 4.78 miles of Route 2025 (White Street/Sciota Road/Simmons Road/Spirit Hill Road) from Route 6 (West Columbus Avenue) in Corry to the New York state line in Wayne Township, and 1.84 miles of Route 2027 (Plank Road) from the Warren County line to the New York state line in Wayne Township. Work will also include milling, base repair, guiderail updates, and new pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin August 9, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by late September 2021.

No detour is planned in connection with this project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

The contractor is IA Construction of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $1,297,777.77 which is to be paid with entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

Paving is planned for Routes 2025 and 2027 in Wayne Township in Erie County.

