Cartoonist Josh Hicks Steps into the Ring with Hilarious New YA Graphic Novel Glorious Wrestling Alliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming this October from Graphic Universe™, a division of Lerner Publishing Group, Glorious Wrestling Alliance: Ultimate Championship Edition tackles insecurity and anxiety both on and off the mat. Filled with colorful characters, witty dialogue, and endless leg drops, author and illustrator Josh Hicks has crafted an audacious love letter to the surreal theater of pro wrestling.
Welcome to Glorious Wrestling Alliance, the universe's least professional wrestling company. Within these hallowed, sweaty halls you will find the fiercest—and most conflicted—competition to ever set foot in the ring. Great Carp, an amphibious wonder, is buckling under the weight of his championship. Miranda Fury has donned a mask to smash wrestling's glass ceiling and longs for recognition. Meanwhile Gravy Train is desperate for a new gimmick, but when you're shaped like a giant gravy boat, it’s hard to find a new persona. Readers will laugh out loud as the grapplers of GWA lock up, throw things, throw each other, bicker, weep, and occasionally curl up into little balls on the floor.
Collected in colossal full color for the first time, this cult-hit comic graphic novel is sure to be a knockout!
Advance Praise for Glorious Wrestling Alliance:
"Josh Hicks does a tremendous job satirizing professional wrestling in Glorious Wrestling Alliance. Every facet of pro wrestling, from art to ego to commerce, gets a shot at the title with Josh's witty dialogue and vibrant art! A very funny and entertaining read!" —Christopher Daniels, All Elite Wrestling
"Imagine an epic wrestling match between the lust for life of Scott Pilgrim and the comic self-loathing of BoJack Horseman where we're all winners." —Kieron Gillen, writer of The Wicked + The Divine
Please contact the publicists below for more information, advanced reader copies, or exclusive author interviews.
Media contacts:
Lindsay Matvick
Publicity Manager
800-328-4929, x385
lmatvick@lernerbooks.com
Megan Ciskowski
Assistant Publicist
800-328-4929, x347
mciskowski@lernerbooks.com
About the Author and Artist
Josh Hicks is a cartoonist from Wales, UK. He has been creating comics since 2015, working with anthologies and independent publishers in the UK and self-publishing his own minicomics.
About the Publisher
Graphic Universe™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, creates high-interest and nonfiction titles through supreme graphic novel artwork and story lines created by industry veterans and up-and-coming talents.
Glorious Wrestling Alliance: Ultimate Championship Edition
October 2021
$29.32 Hardcover, Jacketed
$14.99 Paperback
eBook Also Available
Ages 12–18
HC: 978-1-5415-8979-7
PB: 978-1-7284-3108-6
112 Pages ● 6 ½ x 8 ¾
To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.
Glorious Wrestling Alliance: Ultimate Championship Edition Book Trailer