Beachcomber Resort Celebrates New Entertainment Cabana with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Waives Minimums on Select Rooms
The condominium resort in Avalon, NJ announces an addition to its outdoor entertainment and lounge space.
We are thrilled to now have close to 200 square feet of covered area outdoors, keeping our popular gathering space as versatile as can be.”AVALON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beachcomber Resort, a top-rated Jersey shore destination for vacationers of all ages, has announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the official opening of its Entertainment Cabana.
— Randy Maier, Board President, Beachcomber Resort
The new structure is the latest addition to the Oasis Pool Deck™, a one-of-a-kind outdoor lounging and gathering space featuring a heated pool, 22-person hot tub, gas grill stations, and more. Equipped with couches, privacy curtains, high-power heaters, and audiovisual equipment, the cabana will act as an all-purpose, multi-season space for the resort’s guests and unit owners. In addition to serving as a unique relaxation space, the cabana also functions as a stage for live entertainment.
“Over the years, the atmosphere out on the Oasis Pool Deck has turned magical,” said Randy Maier, Board President, Beachcomber Resort. “We are thrilled to now have close to 200 square feet of covered area outdoors, keeping our popular gathering space as versatile as can be.”
Led by Maier and General Manager Nathan Mathewsson, the Beachcomber’s highly-engaged HOA and leadership team has planned several types of events to make use of the cabana from spring through fall. The resort recently debuted weekly “Dive-In” movies, where families can enjoy their favorite films projected on the cabana’s 10-foot screen. In the fall, guests can enjoy major sporting events on the big screen, as well as on the TV located by the grill stations. Plans are also in development to accommodate special events and activities for groups, such as wine tastings, backyard-style games, and more.
“Our vision for the Beachcomber is to create a place where family, friends, and soon-to-be friends can meet for an annual vacation, celebrate special occasions, or take quick, relaxing getaways throughout the year,” Maier added. “The beach isn't just for summer anymore!”
For the remainder of the season, the Beachcomber is waiving minimum stay durations for select rooms. To take advantage of last-minute openings, call the front desk at 609-368-5121 or email reservations@avalon-beachcomber.com. To stay up-to-date on special events, offers, entertainment calendars, and more, like The Beachcomber on Facebook or visit www.Avalon-Beachcomber.com.
About The Beachcomber Resort
The Beachcomber is a condominium resort located one block from the beach and bay on the border of Avalon and Stone Harbor, NJ. With 54 individually owned and decorated units, guests enjoy a boutique atmosphere with the convenience of traditional resort amenities. The Beachcomber’s Oasis Pool Deck™ completes the one-of-a-kind vacation experience, encouraging guests old and new to “Meet Me at the BC.” To learn more, make a reservation, or inquire about becoming a Beachcomber owner, visit our website at www.Avalon-Beachcomber.com or call Nathan and his team at 609-368-5121.
Jill Whiskeyman
Simpatico Studios, LLC
844-782-411 x701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook