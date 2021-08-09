WCG to Host August 12 Blood Drive in Colorado Springs
WCG, a tax and accounting firm in Colorado Springs, is hosting a mobile blood drive on August 12, in partnership with Vitalant.
Local hospitals continue to have low blood supplies.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCG Inc., located in Colorado Springs’ Flying Horse neighborhood, is hosting a community mobile blood drive on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The group of tax consultants is partnering with First National Bank of Monument, The Club at Flying Horse and Vitalant to provide a safe and convenient way to donate blood. According to Vitalant, “Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 units of blood."
— Tina Watson
Tina Watson, CPA, founding Partner of WCG, “In 2020, our three blood drives at WCG collected a combined 156 units, which is amazing given our COVID landscape. The U.S. is experiencing a critical blood shortage and we need to continue the donation enthusiasm.”
Per Vitalant’s questions and answers, “blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.” They continue in response to safety, “our staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, using sterile single-use collection sets for every donation/collection and washing their hands before and after any donor contact.” Only unvaccinated donors are required to wear a mask during collection. Vitalant says that if you’ve received any COVID-19 vaccine, you may still give blood or platelets if you meet all other eligibility requirements. Donors who have fully recovered from COVID and have been symptom-free for at least three weeks are still eligible to donate. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to read safety information provided by WCG and Vitalant, and schedule a donor time on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Both are available on WCG’s website at wcginc.com/drive. Should scheduling difficulties arise, please contact WCG directly for assistance.
WCG is also an official Care and Share drop-off location. Donors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items as part of their blood donation.
