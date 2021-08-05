Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (05 August 2021)

A total of 61 876 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13 777 new cases, which represents a 22.3% positivity rate. A further 458 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 873 to date. Active Cases: 155 697 Total Cases: 2 497 655 Total Recoveries: 2 268 085 Total Tests: 15 093 333