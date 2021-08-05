Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,496 in the last 365 days.

Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported July 28, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Johnny Xaykosy (age 31) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2390AG

On July 28, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Johnny Xaykosy with one count of murder; one count of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death; one count of carrying a pistol without a license; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on April 22, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 11, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported July 28, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.