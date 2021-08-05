Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported July 28, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Johnny Xaykosy (age 31) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2390AG

On July 28, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Johnny Xaykosy with one count of murder; one count of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death; one count of carrying a pistol without a license; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on April 22, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 11, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###