News Release Motor Vehicle Crash Town of Cavendish 08-01-21
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B103244
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08-01-21 at approximately 1345 hours
STREET: VT Route 131
TOWN: Cavendish
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whitesville Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Overcast sky
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David H. Ward
AGE: 83
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL:Expedition
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to the front bumper, grill, and engine compartment
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dylan M. VanGuilder
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Mahindra
VEHICLE MODEL: 6500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Vehicle was overturned from the crash
INJURIES: Minor injury to operator's ribs, and lacerations to his back
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08-01-21 at approximately 1345 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 131 at the intersection of Whitesville Rd. in the Town of Cavendish. Additional information was relayed to Westminster Barracks dispatch advising witnesses on scene reported one of the operators left the scene of the crash traveling eastbound on VT Route 131 toward the State of New Hampshire. The operator was reported to have been passing a tractor that was preparing to turn left onto Whitesville Rd. At that time the operator of Vehicle # 1 initiated a lane change and attempted to pass the tractor unaware that the tractor was turning.
Upon further investigation Operator # 1 that left that scene left behind the front license plate from his vehicle leading to identity of that operator. That operator later returned to the scene driven by someone else, where he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the offenses of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
LODGED - LOCATION: Cited and released
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.