News Release Motor Vehicle Crash Town of Cavendish 08-01-21

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B103244                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville      

STATION: Westminster Barracks                            

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08-01-21 at approximately 1345 hours

STREET: VT Route 131

TOWN: Cavendish

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whitesville Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Overcast sky

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David H. Ward

AGE: 83    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:Expedition

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to the front bumper, grill, and engine compartment

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: NA

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dylan M. VanGuilder

AGE: 22    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Mahindra

VEHICLE MODEL: 6500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Vehicle was overturned from the crash

INJURIES: Minor injury to operator's ribs, and lacerations to his back

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Not transported

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 08-01-21 at approximately 1345 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 131 at the intersection of Whitesville Rd. in the Town of Cavendish.  Additional information was relayed to Westminster Barracks dispatch advising witnesses on scene reported one of the operators left the scene of the crash traveling eastbound on VT Route 131 toward the State of New Hampshire.  The operator was reported to have been passing a tractor that was preparing to turn left onto Whitesville Rd.  At that time the operator of Vehicle # 1 initiated a lane change and attempted to pass the tractor unaware that the tractor was turning.

 

Upon further investigation Operator # 1 that left that scene left behind the front license plate from his vehicle leading to identity of that operator.  That operator later returned to the scene driven by someone else, where he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the offenses of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle. 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Cited and released            

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2021     0800 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

