STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Troopers respond to police-involved shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hartford, Vermont, by a member of the Hartford Police Department that occurred Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2021.

The subject is deceased. The officer was injured.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, the victim services director and the PIO, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Hartford Police Department is providing assistance.

No additional information is available. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -