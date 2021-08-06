Participatory Art Event "Please Touch!" Introduces Bewegungsskulptur to the Art World
Where Moore and Mataré once received retrospectives, art event "Please Touch!" unfolds Bewegungsskulptur at its station in Städtische Galerie im Park, Viersen
As a sculptor, I love forms, but they only become sculptures by doing something with them. By touching, we are touched. By moving, we are moved. Art is not the object, but the change.”VIERSEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art event "Please Touch!" unfolds new forms of BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR at its station in Städtische Galerie im Park, Viersen. Where once visitors stood in front of works by Moore and Mataré and marveled, from August 14 to 22 they will touch, move and free Manfred Webel's BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR from their ancestral frame.
— Manfred Webel
Webel: "As a sculptor, I love forms, but they only become sculptures by doing something with them. By touching, we are touched. By moving, we are moved. Art is not the object, but the change."
After the Monheim "Monami," new forms of BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR from Webel's workshop are coming to Viersen. The Sculpture Arena and the Sculpture Architecture celebrate their premiere. Both concepts are suitable to expand the canon of sculpture by spatio-temporal and social dimensions. Both are unique examples of participatory art.
A Sculpture Arena is a dedicated area, reminiscent of landscape models, for BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR, and depending on size and nature, also for interiors, gardens, water surfaces.
A sculpture-architecture is a walk-in architecture dedicated to the encounter of people with sculptures and specifically designed for this purpose. In Viersen, models are shown in which these sculptures can only be moved by excavation.
In the team of "Please touch!" artists, designers, craftsmen and programmers create further objects of the genre, which Viersen citizens can take in their hands:
- Walk-in closet and fashion collection for sculptures (fashion designer Laura Schlütz),
- Fur-upholstered rocking sculpture "Please rock, Monami!" (product designer Katharina Backhaus with art smith Bruno Eikel),
- Installation of an arena for "Monami" (art mentee Thomas Kuhn)
- Computer game sculpture arena "Free the art!" (game developer Ersin Süpke),
- the cartoon series "Please touch!" (André Sedlaczek),
- Graffiti on BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR (Eddy Tude),
- Tapestries as an edition of 9 graphics to touch.
About touch as an aspect of BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR, Städtische Galerie im Park director Jutta Pitzen says: "Precisely because touching is normally forbidden in museums, I enjoy the project, because sculptural art often invites us to touch and it pains us not to allow it."
Webel always seeks dialogue with people in the art-making process. He drives to the respective stations of the art action "Please touch!" with his art container. The artist inspires visitors to create their own art from motifs from the art action and to use his container as a studio.
After Viersen, venues will follow in Bergkamen, Gütersloh, Iserlohn, Marl, Lage and Rheine, among others. The "Please touch!" art campaign will tour twelve cities until 2023.
"Bitte berühren!" is an official project of the Kultursekretariat Gütersloh as an association of 80 member cities and is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and the City of Viersen.
Partners are the Arbeitsstelle Kulturelle Bildung and CREATIVE.NRW. Sponsors are the companies Connext Vivendi, Franz Bracht Kranvermietung, Play-Parc Freizeitanlagenbau, Matern Architekten, Gasse/Schumacher/Schramm Landschaftsarchitekten and KFF Design.
Manfred Webel, born 1965, pioneer of participatory art, originator of BEWEGUNGSSKULPTUR. Initiated 150 participatory art projects. Webel is the winner of the Kinder-Jugend-Kulturlandpreis NRW, cultural mentor for artists, member of the BBK and with the Paderborner Kreaturen, one of the 20 CREATIVE.SPACES in NRW. Webel's work belongs to the field of participatory art, which is about letting it emerge from the contribution of many (the people).
Manfred Webel
Mobiler Kunst-Container
+49 1718449988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Artist Manfred Webel explains participatory art event "Please Touch!"