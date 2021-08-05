WildLifeRx is announcing their commitment to pet owners & veterinarians to educate about the benefits of CBD in person
Their online platform already educates pet owners and veterinarians about the benefits of dog and cat CBD with brands like Holistapet and Joy Organics as well as the variety of other products they make available. The WildLifeRx team is extending this in person education to the public by committing themselves to pet fairs and veterinary conferences to increase awareness on CBD for pets. They provide brands like Holistapet and Joy Organics.
Starting in August, WildLifeRx has committed will be attending to over 25 events that will give the public more insight on how pet CBD can provide relief for many pets. Some of the events include Surf City Dog, Pupchella, and Western Veterinary Conference. Sarah Camper, WildLifeRx Marketing Coordiantor explained that “it is important that veterinarians and pet owners view WildLifeRx as the solution to the pet CBD shopping crisis.” This company values credible products that are tested to ensure their safety. These events are opportunities for pet owners to ask and learn about the pet CBD products that WildLifeRx provides, such as, oils, topicals, chews, and treats. As always, pet owners and veterinarians will have their questions answered through the company’s licensed veterinary technicians and in person events.
The goal remains the same, to provide safe and reliable pet CBD and to educate the public on the use of dog and cat CBD. To maintain this goal, they have made their commitment to in person events to make themselves more accessible for pet owners and veterinarians.
WildLifeRx.com continues to dedicate it’s time to provide pet owners with a solution for purchasing pet CBD.
