Cuivre River State Park invites the public to make homemade ice cream in nature Aug. 10

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 5, 2021 – Park naturalists at Cuivre River State Park invite the public to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Missouri Statehood by making homemade ice cream at the Stone Shelter at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Participants will learn how to make homemade ice cream without an ice cream maker. Each participant can create their favorite flavor or “go wild” and try an ice cream flavor made from three different wild edible plants found in the park – blackberry, Queen Anne’s lace and wild mint.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147, Troy, north of Interstate 70. If you would like more information on this event, please call the park at 636-528-7247.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

