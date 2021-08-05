Ex-MPAA GC Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse, Blackmail

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A former general counsel for the Motion Picture Association of America, and former partner at Jenner & Block LLP, pled guilty Friday to charges of third degree sexual abuse and blackmail for alleged threats to expose a woman he met on a dating site unless she had sex with him.

Steven Fabrizio copped to the two charges in D.C. Superior Court during a virtual hearing, according to the court docket. They carry maximum sentences of 10 and five years, respectively, and also require that Fabrizio register as a sex offender.

Fabrizio was fired from his job as the top attorney and...