Domestic Violence Case to Go to Trial in 2022

By Tory Lysik - August 5, 2021

A DC Superior Court judge scheduled a jury trial for a domestic violence defendant who is indicted on 12 counts.

The defendant’s charges include assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, threat to injure or kidnap a person, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

During the Aug. 5 hearing, Judge Dayna Dayson set aside Feb. 10 – 22, 2022, for the trial. She also scheduled a felony status conference for Oct. 1.

Judge Michael Ryan will preside over the trial.