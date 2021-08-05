Submit Release
Domestic Violence Case to Go to Trial in 2022

By Tory Lysik - August 5, 2021 Court | Daily Stories | Domestic Violence | Suspects |

A DC Superior Court judge scheduled a jury trial for a domestic violence defendant who is indicted on 12 counts. 

The defendant’s charges include assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, threat to injure or kidnap a person, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

During the Aug. 5 hearing, Judge Dayna Dayson set aside Feb. 10 – 22, 2022, for the trial. She also scheduled a felony status conference for Oct. 1. 

Judge Michael Ryan will preside over the trial. 

