Office of the Governor Media Advisory: Latest COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation
WHAT: News Conference: Latest COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation
WHEN: Thursday, August 5 at 1 p.m.
WHO: Governor David Ige with:
- Dr. Elizabeth Char, director, Dept. of Health
- Mayor Derek Kawakami, Kaua‘i County (invited)
- Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City & County of Honolulu
- Mr. Sandy Baz, managing director, Maui County
- Mayor Mitch Roth, County of Hawai‘I (invited)
- Keith Hayashi, interim superintendent, Department of Education
FROM: Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor,
Governor’s Ceremonial Room
DETAILS: FOR MEDIA ONLY:
Media questions will be taken through ZOOM – Audio.
Please RSVP to [email protected] and [email protected] and include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you sent your RSVP at least 30 minutes prior to the news conference.
The RSVP closes at noon.
There will be an audio test for participating reporters at 12:45 p.m.
Pool cameras are allowed at the State Capitol, though the parking garage remains closed except to authorized vehicles. Please forward the full names of pool photographers/news organizations to [email protected] and [email protected] for security clearance. Entry to the Capitol requires identification, masks, and a pre-entry thermal screening. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the media briefing. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).
This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/
###
Media Contacts:
Krystal Kawabata
Digital Media Specialist
Office of the Governor
Office: 808-586-0080
Mobile: 808-284-1349
Cindy McMillan
Communications Director
Office of the Governor
Office: 808-586-0012
Mobile: 808-265-7974
