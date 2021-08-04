Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,700 in the last 365 days.

Dead deer found in the Kamiah areas are being tested for disease

Based on continuing reports of dead deer, Fish and Game officials estimate up to 50 to 100 whitetails have died near the Kamiah area. Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff is working on testing the dead animals to confirm the cause of death. At this time, tests have come back negative for both Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington.. Additional tests are being conducted at this time to determine the causes of death. 

"We know this is going on, but we don't know yet what's causing it and will be working to get an answer to that question as soon as possible," said Clay Hickey, Regional Wildlife Manager. 

Fish and Game biologists continue to monitor the situation and test some carcasses as they find them, or are reported. 

It is difficult to get the exact number of diseased or dead animals, but it appears to be a localized situation at this time. Idaho Fish and Game will provide updates as more information is available. Contact the Clearwater regional office (208) 799-5010 to report a sick or injured deer. 

You just read:

Dead deer found in the Kamiah areas are being tested for disease

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.