N.C. Mountain State Fair advance tickets on sale now

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, AUG. 5, 2021 CONTACT: Matt Buchanan, manager N.C. Mountain State Fair 828-687-1414 Save up to 40% by purchasing before Sept. 9 FLETCHER – Discounted advance tickets for the 2021 N.C. Mountain State Fair are now on sale at area Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center and online at www.mountainfair.org. “We’re excited for the Mountain State Fair to be back this year. Buying in advance saves fairgoers time and money, with $2 off gate admission and about 40 percent off ride tickets,” said fair manager Matt Buchanan. “Details on where to buy advance tickets can be found online on our website at www.mountainfair.org.” Fairgoers can purchase tickets during checkout within normal business hours at any participating Ingles locations in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. Advance tickets can also be purchased at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher and soon at the WNC Farmers Market in Asheville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Online tickets are available at www.mountainfair.org. Advance tickets are $8 for adults. Children, ages 6-12, and seniors, ages 65 and up, can purchase advance tickets for $4. Admission to the fair is free for children ages 5 and under. Ride lovers can purchase a sheet of 21 ride tickets for $12 in advance, a savings of $8. Those wishing to save on discounted advance tickets have until Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. After then, tickets will be available online and at the gate. Redeem tickets purchased online by printing the confirmation details or taking a screen capture of the confirmation info and barcode to be scanned at the fair entrance. The 2021 N.C. Mountain State Fair “Rides Again” Sept. 10-19 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. This year’s fair celebrates the people, importance of agriculture, art and tradition that make Western N.C. great, plus includes plenty of rides, food and free entertainment. More information and tickets are available at www.mountainfair.org. -30-