Pipe Replacement Project Next Week on Preacher Brook Road in Burlington Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3015 (Preacher Brook Road) will be closed next week in Burlington Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project. On Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13, Preacher Brook Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 3013 (Franklindale Road) and Williams Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a deteriorating pipe. A detour using Franklindale Road, Route 414, Crayton Road, and Williams Road in Burlington and Franklin Townships, Bradford County will be in place while the work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 13, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

