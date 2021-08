10 key reasons to join SMi's 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference

SMi Group reports: Ten key reasons to join SMi’s Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom conference, convening on 6th and 7th October 2021.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference will be convening on 6th and 7th October 2021 in London, UK.The Cleanroom industry is seeing remarkable developments in its technologies, including novel capabilities in robotics and automation as well as the new procedures required when manufacturing Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. The conference will explore the latest schools of thought in the cleanroom industry, from operator management and environmental monitoring to breakthroughs in the future of cleanroom design and Contamination Control Strategy.Interested parties can register at: http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/EINPR4 register by 31st August 2021 to save £100.The conference boasts ten key reasons as to why joining the event would be beneficial:1. Day one will start with a back-to-back opening keynote presentation with Tim Sandle, Head of Microbiology and Sterility Assurance, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, presenting on Establishing a Demonstrable Contamination Control Strategy2. Robotics focused keynote address on Introducing robots in bioprocessing environments: opportunities and outlook will be presented by a new speaker Nikolaos Papakostas, Associate Professor, Director, Lab for Advanced Manufacturing Simulation and Robotics, University College Dublin3. Sponsor - InnerSpace, Sebastian Scheler, Chief Methodologist and Co-Founder at Innerspace GmbH, presenting on Cleanroom DeepTraining – possibilities and frontiers of Virtual Reality4. Conor Murray, Principal Consultant, 3dimension Cleanrooms Limited will be focusing on deep dive session on Applying QRM for integrated EM as part of a Contamination Control Strategy and Annex 15. Day one will continue with another Annex 1 focused presentation from Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG6. Day two kickstarts with the chair of the conference, keynote opening presentation on Cleanroom Operators – still a major potential risk with Matts Ramstorp, CEO and Founder, BioTekPro AB7. Sponsor - EcoLab, Global Technical Consultant, Helen Gates, will be delving into Phase III: Performance Qualification of the Disinfection Regime8. A case study on Expediting Mold Contamination Investigations with the Use of Biofluorescent Particle Counting Technology, by Dawn Watson, Director–Microbial Control, Sterile & Validation Center of Excellence, MSD9. Automation Keynote presentation on Removing the Risk – Experiences in Qualification of a fully Robotic Isolator for Aseptic Filling of Sterile Drug Product by Joseph McCall, Associate Director, QA Technical Service, ADMA Biologics10. Join in and be involved in two panel debates:• Day One: Implementing Robotics and Automation in BiomanufacturingModerated by Nikolaos Papakostas, Associate Professor, Director, Lab for Advanced Manufacturing Simulation and Robotics, University College Dublin• Day Two: Regulatory Outlook and Impact of the PandemicModerated by Tim Sandle, Head of Microbiology and Sterility Assurance, Bio Products Laboratory LimitedMore information on the presentations and speakers are available at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/EINPR4 The conference is sponsored by Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom, Innerspace and MicrogeneticsFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical CleanroomConference: 6 - 7 October 2021Interactive Workshops: 5 October 2021London, UK (Virtual Attendance Option Available)#SMiCleanroom---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk