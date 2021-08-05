California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to River Fire in Nevada and Placer Counties 

Published: Aug 05, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the River Fire burning in Nevada and Placer counties.

Driven by high winds and dangerously dry conditions, the River Fire has burned 2,400 acres, forcing evacuations.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires.

The Governor has activated the State Operations Center to coordinate the state’s fire response, dispatch mutual aid and address emergency management needs.

