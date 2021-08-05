LIEUTENANT COLONEL (RET) DEWAYNE WELLS SWORN IN AS LOUISIANA’S FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN SELECTIVE SERVICE STATE DIRECTOR
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards nominated Dewayne Wells to serve as the first African American State Director for U.S. Selective Service
I am truly honored to serve in this position. Wells said. The mission is critical and registration provides numerous state and federal benefits to individuals who register and to the nation.””NEW ORLEANS, LOUISINA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) DeWayne Wells will be sworn in as the Louisiana Selective Service State Director by U.S. Selective Service Acting Director Craig T. Brown. He is the first African American to serve in this position. Wells was nominated by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and appointed by Brown. Major General Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General for the Louisiana National Guard, will be presiding over the ceremony. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the historic Jackson Barracks, Louisiana National Guard, 6400 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans.
— DeWayne Wells
Wells replaces heralded, long-time State Director Colonel (Ret.) Everett Bonner, in his role as liaison between the Selective Service System and the Governor’s office. He will represent the Governor and the Selective Service Director regarding agency matters in Louisiana.
“I am truly honored to serve as the Louisiana State Director for the Selective Service System,” Wells said. “I look forward to continuing to enhance registration, local board membership and readiness programs. It’s a critical mission and registration provides numerous state and federal benefits to individuals who register and to the nation.”
Selective Service Region II Director Carlos Perez said of Wells, “We are honored to have him as our State Director – he is an outstanding leader and committed to community and country.”
Wells completed a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Southern University and A&M College. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science and completed ROTC at Grambling State University. He graduated from Peabody Magnet High School. Wells’ military career spans more than 33 years, including 14 years as an Army Reserve officer assigned to the Selective Service in Louisiana, culminating in his promotion to Detachment Commander. He also served as an Army Drill Sergeant before he received his commission as an officer.
In his civilian career, Wells is the Director of Safety & Security for East Baton Rouge Parish School System. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and is a Prince Hall Mason. He attends church at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.
Originally from Alexandria, LA, he currently lives in Prairieville, LA, with his wife Erica. They have three sons, Zackery, Erik, and Kobe. Erik and Kobe are cadets at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY.
*Federal law requires all male citizens, as well as male non-citizens residing in the U.S., to register with Selective Service within 30 days of their 18th birthday. At 26, a man becomes too old to register. Those who do not comply are ineligible for numerous federally funded benefits, educational benefits, job training, government employment, and U.S. citizenship for male immigrants.
Selective Service seeks volunteers to serve on Selective Service Local Boards. Interested citizen-volunteers can submit an application available at www.sss.gov.
*For more information about Registration or the Selective Service, please call the Public and Intergovernmental Affairs office at (703) 605-4100.
*Our award-winning Public Service Announcements (PSA) are available to download at by clicking this link.
