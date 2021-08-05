Comitta Secures State Funding for New Public Works Truck in Modena

WEST CHESTER − August 5, 2021 – The Borough of Modena is getting a brand new public works truck thanks to the work of state Senator Carolyn Comitta.

Comitta recently secured $41,000 in state funding for the new dump truck, a welcome addition to the borough’s fleet of public works vehicles.

“We’re very appreciative,” said Borough Council President Jennifer Daywalt, who worked with Comitta’s office to obtain the grant. “Without this grant, we wouldn’t be able to afford it. This helps us free up funds that we can use for improvements in additional areas. Instead of worrying about truck repairs, we can budget for other investments in our community.”

The funds will be used to purchase a new 2022 Ford F450 dump truck to be used by the borough’s public works department for various maintenance projects, including snow plowing, salting, street repairs, debris removal, and more.

According to Daywalt, the borough has two additional trucks currently in service, but at 15 to 20 years old, they are in need of regular repairs – repairs that can both be costly and delay project timelines.

Comitta, who earlier this summer toured Modena and the surrounding region to see the impacts of flooding and storm-related damage, said she stands ready to help local municipalities on projects both large and small. She also thanked Daywalt, Mayor Mike Harvey, and the members of Modena Borough Council for their service.

“I’ll always work to support Modena and all of the municipalities across my Chester County district to ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to promote safe and healthy communities and a strong quality of life for residents,” she said.

With a population of under 600 residents, Modena is Chester County’s smallest municipality, and this year celebrated its Centennial Anniversary.

