Protein Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 85,200 Million by 2028 at 10.0% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Protein Ingredients Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Feedstock (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Whey, Milk, Casein, Egg, Beef, Pork Others), By Form (Powder, Bars, Ready to drink, Capsules & tablets and Others), by application (Functional Foods, Sports Nutrition, Meat Additives, Confectionery & Other Food Products, Pharmaceuticals and Others) by Region [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America], Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Protein Ingredients Market Information by Feedstock, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2028”, the market is slated to reach USD 85,200 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028

Market Scope:

Protein is a necessary nutrient for your body to function properly. Proteins are found in every cell of your body and are required to develop and repair muscle, tissue, skin, nails, and hair. Protein also aids in the formation of hormones and enzymes. The protein alternatives are both healthy and delicious. As a result, whey and soy are the most popular protein ingredients, accounting for more than 35% of the market. Soybean, whey, and casein protein sources are quickly becoming viable options in the protein ingredients industry. By 2022, soybean and whey are expected to account for more than 40% of protein ingredient sources. As food safety concerns about animal protein grow, consumers are more likely to turn to plant proteins like soybean, pea, and canola.

Competitive Landscape:

The important market players in the Protein Ingredients Market are:

Solae

Nutripea

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd

Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd

Solbar

Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for functional foods and sports nutrition with protein inclusions will be driven by strong demand for protein-rich foods and beverages and specialized requirements such as weight management and control and muscle growth. During the forecast period, the market will rise due to consumers' increasing preferences. The rising consumer knowledge will also boost the economic activity around the protein ingredients business. Building on this factor, NovoNutrients is working to scale up its technique for producing high-quality proteins for human and animal consumption, which employs industrial carbon dioxide emissions, cheap hydrogen, and naturally existing bacteria. Happiness Capital, a Hong Kong-based global venture firm, led a US$4.7 million raise for the alternative proteins inventor. The projected cash will be used to finish the Silicon Valley company's industrial pilot program, which absorbs CO2 emissions at an oil and gas and/or cement-related factory. It had previously secured US$4.3 million in venture capital and a multiple of that in non-dilutive corporate project finance commitments.

Market Restraints:

The market for protein ingredients is estimated to be restricted by limited use and apprehensions about long-term effects in the forecast period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The disruption in the supply chains are some of the major disruptions noted in the global market throughout the forecast period. The development of the pandemic naturally influenced the development of the market on a global scale; however, some contenders capitalized on the opportunity by diversifying and expanding. For instance, Summit Ag Investors, Summit Agricultural Group's investment arm, has announced intentions to establish a new wheat protein ingredients factory in Phillipsburg, Kansas, where it recently acquired the Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy biorefinery. The company will also adapt the corn-based ethanol facility to convert wheat starch to ethanol as part of the project.

Market Segmentation

The feedstock segment is predicted to be moved by the soy segment in the protein ingredients market. The form segment shows the inclination to be moved by the ready-to-drink segment in the protein ingredients market through the forecast period. The application segment of the protein ingredients market is led by the sports nutrition segment in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

For businesses in the protein ingredients market, rising disposable income is expected to be a crucial growth element. The United States, Mexico, Canada, and other countries make up the North American market. ADM, the world's largest food and nutrition company, has agreed to buy Sojaprotein, a prominent European distributor of non-GMO soy components. ADM has acquired Sojaprotein, the largest producer of plant-based protein in southern Europe. The company provides production capacity to a diverse group of clients that are pioneering the development of nutrient-dense, ecologically sustainable plant-based meals and beverages. The company is especially pleased about the prospect of collaborating to address the rapidly expanding demand of European consumers for locally produced, non-GMO ingredients in their food and beverages. Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France are the four regional markets in the European market for protein components. The APAC market is divided into India, China, Japan, and other countries. During the projected period, evolving consumer patterns will support protein ingredients-based enterprises all over the world. Instable raw material prices, on the other hand, may stifle expansion. The market is further divided into areas such as the Middle East and Africa.

