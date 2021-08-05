Gia Gasparino proud to serve as Team ASPCA fundraiser
Gia Gasparino takes time out to volunteer as a fundraiser on behalf of the ASPCA.PRESTON, CONNECTICUT, US, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gia Gasparino is one of an ever-growing number of dedicated and determined Team ASPCA volunteers, Gia is proud to play a role in the pioneering initiative focused on vital fundraising for animal rescue and protection. Part of a mission to provide effective means for preventing cruelty to animals throughout the United States, Gasparino offers a closer look at what's involved.
"Being connected with Team ASPCA is about turning your passion into action," explains Gia, speaking from her home in New London County, Connecticut. Team ASPCA members, she goes on to reveal, frequently host fundraising events ranging from bake sales to bingo nights and everything in between.
Team ASPCA is a part of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a not-for-profit organization (501(c)(3). Gasparino and other Team ASPCA members come together regularly to raise much-needed funds for the 155-year-old charity.
For those looking to follow in their footsteps, Gia Gasparino has three pieces of advice for a successful Team ASPCA fundraising campaign.
"Start a personalized page on the ASPCA website that highlights why you want to raise funds for the organization," suggests the expert. "Then, spread the word and let everyone know about your campaign so that they can contribute and help you save lives," she adds.
"Finally, remember throughout that what you're doing is directly helping animals in need," Gasparino continues, "as the money you raise will go straight toward helping those that desperately need it!"
In addition to her work alongside the ASPCA, Gia Gasparino also spent considerable time researching the most effective veterinary care options for pets diagnosed with Lyme disease. Herself a long-time Lyme disease sufferer, Gasparino is now an advocate for awareness surrounding the condition.
"Lyme disease is a growing problem and can affect anyone, including our pets," explains ASPCA volunteer Gia, whose beloved dog, Bear Bear, was also struck down with the condition. She has since discovered that a promptly administered combination of multiple intravenous antibiotics, further supported by vitamins and other natural remedies, effectively treats both humans and pets.
Gasparino has now slowly begun to get her Lyme disease management under control. Bear Bear, too, was started on a suitable course of antibiotics plus holistic treatments and vitamins by a veterinarian knowledgeable in Lyme disease.
Sadly, despite their best efforts, he passed away a few short years later at the age of just six due to Lyme complications. He's now fondly remembered in each of Gia's Team ASPCA campaigns and events.
Gia Gasparino is a qualified clinical esthetician, Team ASPCA fundraiser, and Lyme disease awareness advocate from Preston, Connecticut. She continues to fight her own Lyme battle and struggles with a list of daily symptoms. Her other interests include clinical and organic skincare, holistic health and healing, and landscape photography.
