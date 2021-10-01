North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in North Carolina Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of KVO-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

North Carolina

The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in North Carolina to call attorney Erik Karst of KVO at 800-714-0303 if they had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982.” — North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA , USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in North Carolina to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy they had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In most instances a Navy Veteran like this had their asbestos exposure occur on a navy ship, at a navy shipyard and or on a navy submarine. It does not matter if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer, and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard never get compensated because they are unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The typical Navy Veteran we want to get identified served in the navy during the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s and they are probably over 60 years old. If the Navy Veteran-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be substantial compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, Wilmington or anywhere in North Carolina.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Bragg, a worker at one of North Carolina’s dozens of power plants, steel mill workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

