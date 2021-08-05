Covered Eviction Cases Paused in Additional New Hampshire Counties with Substantial COVID-19 Transmission Rates Pause now includes cases in Belknap, Cheshire, and Grafton Counties where a declaration is provided CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Circuit Court has paused eviction proceedings in cases covered by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s partial eviction moratorium in three additional counties. Belknap, Cheshire, and Grafton counties have been added to those covered by the CDC partial eviction moratorium in New Hampshire on August 4. In total, six New Hampshire counties - Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Rockingham, and Strafford – are now covered by the moratorium. All landlord-tenant cases arising out of those counties that were previously stayed by the moratorium—that is, where a tenant has provided a declaration in compliance with the CDC order to their landlord—will be stayed again. Under the CDC order, an eviction is subject to the moratorium if the tenant lives in a county with “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19, the eviction is based on non-payment of rent or any reason other than one of five specifically exempted from the moratorium, and the tenant has given the landlord a declaration that complies with the CDC order. Importantly, tenants residing in affected counties are not covered by the moratorium unless they provide a declaration to their landlord. Tenants in affected counties who have previously provided a declaration and who continue to qualify for the moratorium do not need to provide a new declaration to gain the protection of the August 3 moratorium. At this time, all other courts will continue processing and holding hearings in all landlord-tenant cases. The Circuit Court will continue to review COVID-19 transmission rates in other counties and change practice as needed. All further updates will be posted to the Judicial Branch website; the public is urged to monitor the site for further developments at https://www.courts.state.nh.us Landlords and tenants who are concerned about non-payment of rent are encouraged to learn about and apply for available federal funds through the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program. To learn more about NHERAP and to start an application, go to CAPNH.org or call 2-1-1 to be connected to your local Community Action Program, which will process your application. Landlords and tenants with questions about their specific case can call the Court’s Information Center at 1-855-212-1234. For more information about landlord and tenant cases generally, parties can visit the Circuit Court’s landlord and tenant website at: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/district/landlord.htm ### Media Contact: Susan Warner Communications Manager NH Judicial Branch One Charles Doe Drive Concord, NH 03301 802-299-6945