Businessman and Author Goes from the First Seat in the Dumb Row to Owning a Private Island in New York

In “The Impossible Road”, author Joe Massaro weaves an inspiring memoir that sometimes makes you ask, ‘What’s wrong with you?’

Thinking outside the box wasn’t really an option for me because I had no box! Instead, I created a successful method of trying and trying and trying again.”
— Joe Massaro
MAHOPAC, NY, US, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time author and longtime businessman Joe Massaro launches his new book, “The Impossible Road -- From the First Seat in the Dumb Row to my own Private Island”. Joe’s collection of life and business experiences recounts a journey of extraordinary tenacity. From academic failure and drag racing with Don Garlits to hidden drama at the 1980 Winter Olympics and a dream of constructing a Frank Lloyd Wright master’s masterpiece on Petra Island, Joe hits all the peaks and valleys on his Impossible Road.

“What’s wrong with you?” This is a question that I heard throughout my life. From the Catholic school nuns I spent 10 years of my early education with, to the CEOs of industry-leading businesses. I was used to this question but I wasn’t offended by it. I just figured there was a lot wrong with me. I never passed a year of school until eleventh grade, when I discovered I was good at building.

Looking back, it is pretty clear that I had a learning disability, but with no diagnosis back then, I was on my own to figure out how to manage what was “wrong” with me. Thinking outside the box wasn’t really an option for me because I had no box! Instead, I created a successful method of trying and trying and trying again. I learned that if I tried enough stupid, crazy, “what’s wrong with you” kind of stuff, eventually something would work.

And you know what... I was right, boy was I Wright!

Find additional highlights from the book here. To set up an interview with Joe Massaro or to request a review copy of the book for editorial purposes, please contact Lisa Kaslyn at lisa@prospercomm.com.

“The Impossible Road -- From the First Seat in the Dumb Row to my own Private Island”

By Joe Massaro

ISBN: 978-1-0879-5856-9

Available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.


About the Author

Joe Massaro was born into a working-class Italian family from Westchester County, New York. Growing up, he struggled with school but later learned of his talents in the sheet metal industry after working for his uncle Vincent. He saw his career take off from apprentice to owner of the Elmsford Sheet Metal Works, the largest privately owned sheet metal company in the six counties north of New York City. He now spends his time in Mahopac, NY, at the Frank Lloyd Wright home on Petra Island and his beachfront property in Florida. Please visit Joe’s website for more information: joe-massaro.com.



