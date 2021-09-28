Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kentucky to Call Attorney Erik Karst About Compensation That May Exceed $100,000 If They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Kentucky to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy they had exposure to asbestos.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY , USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Kentucky to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy they had significant exposure to asbestos. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure attorneys and he specializes in helping Navy Veterans. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran who had navy asbestos exposure before 1982 and who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer after decades earlier being exposed to asbestos never get compensated even though these are exactly the type of people the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and he has confirmed to you that he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. As we mentioned financial compensation for a person like this might be substantial." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Campbell, workers at one of Kentucky’s two dozen+ power plants, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.