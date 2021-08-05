Aqre Home’s Property Management Solution Changes The Game For Homeowners and Real Estate Investors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate platform AQRE Home has launched AQRE Property Management to provide technology-powered end-to-end property management services across Canada and the United States at an affordable price.

Operating in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada, as well as Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio, AQRE Home is changing the game. Through its use of emerging technology to fill and manage rental properties efficiently and adaptably, it satisfies the needs of the regions’ increasingly tech-savvy customers.

For a low 6% fee, AQRE Home’s end-to-end property management solutions will help homeowners and investors with:

-marketing and leasing of rental properties

-background and credit checks

-tenant relationship management

-repairs and inspections

-financial management

-property insights

-personalized support

Commenting on the launch, the chief executive officer of AQRE Home, Ronice Harrison said: “AQRE Property Management provides homeowners with all the services they need in one place, set to globally recognized standards and the best industry practices.

“Our team is made of savvy professionals who have a combined thirty years of both local and regional market experience. They are committed to delivering top-level value to their clients involved in passive income, for rent by owner, or real estate investment projects.”

In terms of financial management, the company offers unique value through its use of the latest digital tools to make rental payments more customizable than ever before. Both tenants and landlords have complete freedom over transactions that take place on AQRE Home - they can choose to pay and get paid rent in dollars (USD) or the cryptocurrency of their choice.

This approach is in line with the growing trend towards decentralized finance and promotes connections to a new market of tenants within the cryptocurrency community.

“The AQRE Home team of property management experts are fully capable of addressing new trends in real estate, and the challenges and concerns that property owners in the region constantly face,” Harrison added. “These issues include finding qualified tenants, controlling expenditures, efficiently resolving issues, making data-driven decisions, and many more. As each property is unique, AQRE Property Management provides a tailored approach to ensure long-term, sustainable passive income.”

To learn more about AQRE Property Management and start making money passively from anywhere in the world, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).