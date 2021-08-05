» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Public Libr...

Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Public Library host “Missouri’s and Mexico's Bicentennials: South/North International Trade Begins” Aug. 19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 5, 2021 – Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Public Library invite the public to attend the virtual program, Missouri’s and Mexico's Bicentennials: South/North International Trade Begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. The program will be held as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial Lecture Series.

In 1821 Missouri became a state, and 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of its statehood and its role in developing commerce with Mexico. In that same year, Mexico became a nation, having gained its independence from Spain. Mexico then opened trade with the United States. Hispanicand American entrepreneurs were ready and able to make the Santa Fe Trail a two-way international trade route and a conduit for cultural exchange between the two nations.

This lecture series is a partnership with the Kansas City Mid-Continent Public Library. This event is virtual and free, but registration is required. Participants can register at mymcpl.org/events/70106/1821-missouri-and-mexicos-bicentennials-southnorth-international-trade-begins-zoom.

Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Please note: Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.

On Aug. 10, 2021, the state of Missouri turns 200 years old. The bicentennial gives citizens the opportunity to reflect on what Missouri has become, how it got here and the different ways communities have contributed to the development of this great state. In commemoration of the statehood anniversary, Missouri State Parks and the Mid-Continent Library invite the public to attend a year-long, virtual lecture series every third Thursday of the month. The series will explore the Kansas City region’s unique natural, cultural and historical landscapes that greatly contribute to Missouri’s diversity and advancement. All lectures are free, open to the public and welcome all ages.

The Kansas City Area Office (KCAO) is the Missouri State Parks outreach office for the Kansas City area. Located in the heart of the city, it is housed in the Department of Conservation’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center at 47th Street and Troost Avenue. The mission of the KCAO is to bring nature, history and recreation to urban populations through school and club visits, how-to-camp programs and sponsored visits to area Missouri State Parks.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

