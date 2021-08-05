Society of Urologic Oncology Public Service Announcement Airs in Times Square
(SUO) is sharing several valuable resources for patients suffering from malignant genitourinary diseases like bladder cancer, and their caregivers
Society of Urologic Oncology public service announcements are currently broadcasting in New York City’s Times Square.
Getting the word out about the warning signs of bladder cancer is critically important and must be done in a big way”SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Service Announcements (PSA) from the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) are now being broadcast in New York City’s Times Square. The messages sharing several new valuable resources for caregivers and patients suffering from malignant genitourinary diseases like bladder cancer, have already aired thousands of times on various television stations throughout the United States. Having reached nearly 18 million people from the original release, millions more are experiencing the critically important information and warning signs now featured in the message broadcasting at the ‘crossroads of the world’.
— Dr. Michael Cookson
In May SUO released a guidebook, documentary video, and public service announcements (PSA) to coincide with Bladder Cancer Awareness Month. The materials, made possible with the funding support of Bristol Myers Squibb, feature Major League Baseball star pitcher and broadcaster, Jim Kaat. The resources offer information, help, comfort, and hope to those seeking more information about their health and options following a diagnosis. The thirty-second and one-minute versions of the PSA are available here: https://suonet.org/resources/patients.aspx
The new message airing in Times Square may be seen at 1500 Broadway Spectacular in the heart of Times Square Plaza – the Gateway to New York - on 56’ wide x 29’ high screen for a total 1,624 square feet of viewing space. The airings began on August 1st and will continue through October 31st.
“Getting the word out about the warning signs of bladder cancer is critically important and must be done in a big way” explained Dr. Michael Cookson, the President of the Society of Urologic Oncology. “Too often, our patients learn about this disease upon diagnosis despite the warning signs. The information we continue to share will help patients and their caregivers navigate the best path forward for treatment and better health, generate more awareness, and surely save lives.”
The SUO’s PSA produced by Conrad & Associates, an organization committed to improving health literacy by bringing together medical professionals and organizations, celebrities, and pharma to create patient education programs on current health topics aired on nearly 400 stations reaching, more than 2,300 times and remain in rotation at many broadcast outlets throughout the United States.
“We are thrilled that SUO’s efforts are allowing others to better understand advanced bladder cancer, how it can be treated, and resources available to help improve health and well-being,” Dr. Cookson continued. “As viewers continue to experience the PSAs traffic to SUO’s Guide to Advanced Bladder Cancer for Patients and Caregivers and a companion (15-minute) documentary-style video are increasing dramatically. We expect the Times Square opportunity to boost this engagement even higher as it will be impossible for the message to be ignored.”
In addition to resources for patients, the messages also offer guidance for caregivers – including the personal perspective from Jim Kaat who explains, “When you’re caring for a loved one, sometimes you neglect taking care of yourself. It’s very important for the caregiver to also take care of themselves.”
###
The Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) was founded in 1984 for the purpose of bringing together healthcare professionals to discuss, develop, and implement ideas to improve care for people with malignant genitourinary diseases like bladder cancer. The SUO hosts and sponsors programs designed to provide specific expertise in urologic oncology. The SUO’s research initiatives involve clinical trials through the SUO Clinical Trials Consortium. The SUO’s primary objectives are to:
Encourage research and teaching in urologic oncology
Bring awareness of urologic oncology to the larger medical profession
Invite urologists into a society whose work focuses on malignant disease
Be the most qualified organization on matters of urologic oncology
Create standards for professional training in urologic oncology
Please visit https://suonet.org/home.aspx
For more information or to schedule an interview with an SUO spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 2023298357
email us here