Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,699 in the last 365 days.

Jane Does Well is Pleased to Announce the Release of the Revised 2021 Massachusetts Child Support Guidelines.

Jane Does Well

Several recommendations that Jane Does Well advocated for were addressed by the 2021 Task Force.

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are thrilled with the outcome of the new guidelines”, stated Christina Pavlina, Executive Director of Jane Does Well. “Several recommendations that Jane Does Well, along with many other legal aid institutions and members of the public advocated for were addressed by the 2021 Task Force”.


These changes include:

1. incorporating language to address concurrent spousal and child support orders

The 2021 guidelines cite Calvin C. v. Amelia A., 99 Mass. App. Ct 714 (2021), a case that clearly states:
Alimony is calculated first if “the wife needs support and the husband has an ability to pay”, which would achieve a “fair balance of sacrifices” between the parties. “Calculating alimony first necessitates using the parties’ adjusted, post-alimony incomes when calculating child support to avoid running afoul of GL c. 208, section 53c2”.

The guidelines make clear that, if applicable, alimony is calculated first; then child support is calculated with income adjusted for spousal support.

2. increasing adjustment factors for multiple children

Prior to 2021, adjustment factors were fixed 50% below benchmark levels. The 2021 task force corrected for this disparity and increased the factors to be in line with other state and national benchmarks.

3. Raising the current maximum total income cap from $250,000 to $400,000

The 2021 guidelines clearly state that child support calculated based on a total income of $400,000 is the minimum presumptive order. Income over $400,000 can also be used to calculate child support, but at a lower percentage.

4. Eliminating the arbitrary 15% cap on child care and health care costs

These costs will now be shared by parents on a pro rata basis, which is consistent with every other states’ child support guidelines.


“We are thankful to Honorable Paula Carey and the Task Force for making much-needed changes to the current guidelines”, stated Lori Johnson, Director of Advocacy at Jane Does Well. “These changes come a long way to correct the numerous financial disparities produced by previous child support guidelines”.

#supportMAkids #childsupport #singlemom

Lori Johnson
www.janedoeswell.org
lori@janedoeswell.org

You just read:

Jane Does Well is Pleased to Announce the Release of the Revised 2021 Massachusetts Child Support Guidelines.

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.