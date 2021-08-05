Jane Does Well is Pleased to Announce the Release of the Revised 2021 Massachusetts Child Support Guidelines.
Several recommendations that Jane Does Well advocated for were addressed by the 2021 Task Force.BOSTON, MA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are thrilled with the outcome of the new guidelines”, stated Christina Pavlina, Executive Director of Jane Does Well. “Several recommendations that Jane Does Well, along with many other legal aid institutions and members of the public advocated for were addressed by the 2021 Task Force”.
These changes include:
1. incorporating language to address concurrent spousal and child support orders
The 2021 guidelines cite Calvin C. v. Amelia A., 99 Mass. App. Ct 714 (2021), a case that clearly states:
Alimony is calculated first if “the wife needs support and the husband has an ability to pay”, which would achieve a “fair balance of sacrifices” between the parties. “Calculating alimony first necessitates using the parties’ adjusted, post-alimony incomes when calculating child support to avoid running afoul of GL c. 208, section 53c2”.
The guidelines make clear that, if applicable, alimony is calculated first; then child support is calculated with income adjusted for spousal support.
2. increasing adjustment factors for multiple children
Prior to 2021, adjustment factors were fixed 50% below benchmark levels. The 2021 task force corrected for this disparity and increased the factors to be in line with other state and national benchmarks.
3. Raising the current maximum total income cap from $250,000 to $400,000
The 2021 guidelines clearly state that child support calculated based on a total income of $400,000 is the minimum presumptive order. Income over $400,000 can also be used to calculate child support, but at a lower percentage.
4. Eliminating the arbitrary 15% cap on child care and health care costs
These costs will now be shared by parents on a pro rata basis, which is consistent with every other states’ child support guidelines.
“We are thankful to Honorable Paula Carey and the Task Force for making much-needed changes to the current guidelines”, stated Lori Johnson, Director of Advocacy at Jane Does Well. “These changes come a long way to correct the numerous financial disparities produced by previous child support guidelines”.
