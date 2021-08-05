Clinical Trials And COVID-19 Help Drive The AI In Pharma Market To Grow At A Rate Of Almost 50% Through 2025!

Segments covered: By Technology – Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Deep Learning; By Drug Type – Small Molecule, Large Molecules; By Application – Diagnosis, Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Epidemic Prediction

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s global AI in pharma market report 2021, to bring a new drug to the market takes on an average 10-15 years, and half of this time is consumed during the clinical trial phases of the drug development cycle. Hence, using AI models and analytics tools can accelerate the clinical trial phases, perception of diseases, identify suitable cases and key investigators to inform site selection, and support novel clinical study designs.

For instance, in January 2020, Pfizer, an American pharmaceutical company, tied up with a biotech startup Insilico Medicine to identify drug targets. With AI tools, Pfizer can speed up drug discovery and reduce drug development costs in the drug development processes. Thus, increasing the adoption of AI for clinical trials research is driving AI in the pharma market.



The global AI in pharma market is expected to grow from $0.91 billion in 2020 to $1.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 47%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major AI in pharma companies, AI in pharma market share by company, AI in pharma manufacturers, AI in pharma market size, and AI in pharma market forecasts. The report also covers the global AI in pharma market and its segments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence in the pharma market in domains such as healthcare. Artificial intelligence has demonstrated applications in enhancing multiple areas of care, from medical imaging and chronic disease management to population health and precision medicine. These algorithms could increase the efficiency of care delivery, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate disease diagnosis. The use of artificial intelligence for dealing with COVID-19 also boosts the market’s growth.

For instance, a team from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health leveraged artificial intelligence to develop a COVID-19 mortality risk calculator. This calculator, using artificial intelligence, could inform public health policies around preventive resources, like N-95 masks. The increasing use of artificial intelligence in healthcare services during the pandemic acts as a driver for the market in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation across industries. With the emergence of big datasets, combined with innovation in robotics, sensors, computational power, there is an increasing challenge of identifying hidden patterns and taking decisions to counter the post-pandemic effects, which increases demand for AI in healthcare. The use of AI in pharma allows for higher productivity, improved efficiency, and faster production of life-saving drugs.

North America is the largest region in the AI in pharma market, accounting for 43.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the AI in pharma market will be South America and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 42.7% and 38.6% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 35.77% and 34.72% respectively during 2020-2025.

The global AI in pharma market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69.42% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include IBM Watson Health, Alphabet Inc., Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, and PathAI.

