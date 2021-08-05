Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market worth US$16,276.7 million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market Forecast , 2021 to 2031: Market Forecast : By Value (USD Million) By Volume (Million Metric Tons), Market Breakdown by Grade (Post-consumer Resin, Bio-based, Polyester Fiber, Wood Plastic, Other Grades) Market Breakdown by Recycle Type (Mechanical Base rPET, Chemical Base rPET, Other Recycle Type) Market Breakdown by Product Type (Clear rPET, Coloured rPET, Other Product Type) Market Breakdown by End-Use (Sheet and Film, Textile Fiber Clothing, Strapping, Food & Beverage Containers and Bottles, Non-Food Containers and Bottles, Other End-Use) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Visiongain’s lead analyst states: ‘The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market was valued at US$8791 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$16,276.7 million by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the first half period 2021-2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% in the other half period 2026-2031’.

Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines in recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET)

terephthalate (rPET) To make new research and development funding, what value proposals should businesses target?

Which rules will enhance the supply chain network for stakeholders?

In which regions in certain segments the demand may mature in the near future?

What are some of the best cost optimization strategies with suppliers with which some well-trained players succeed?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

What regulations in government could challenge the status of key regional markets?

How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect chances in key fields of growth?

In different segments, what are the value-taking opportunities?

How are new players on the market going to prevent entry?

Plastic Molded Furniture Segment Is Set to Grow in the Future

Affordability, longevity, lightweight, low or no maintenance, eco-friendly, resistant to corrosion, termite and bug resistance, good weather ability, and versatility are all factors that have contributed to the market's development. Consumer demand is being boosted by the growing real estate and hospitality market, which is being supported by a variety of residential and commercial projects. One key company in this dynamic market includes, Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) this report will explore potential growth within this leading company plus other key players.

How Do You Tackle Inefficient Waste Segregation and Waste Management Problems?

Plastics' increased use as a packaging medium has intensified solid waste disposal problems. Plastic bottles and other similar products are difficult to treat and recycling all waste in an environmentally friendly way is unlikely. Separating different types of plastics is a time-consuming process that requires many steps. It also takes a lot of time and money. Most waste management and recycling schemes face material and waste quality problems when dumping mixed waste at designated sites.

Health Concerns and Scarcity of Workforce is Posing a Challenge in the Market

During the processing of plastic bottles, harmful chemicals are released. Staff can be exposed to major health risks because of this. As a result, obtaining labor is difficult, posing an obstacle to business expansion.

How the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market report helps you?

In summary, our 690+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for grade, recycle type, product type, end-user each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

(rPET) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for grade, recycle type, product type, end-user each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Leading companies and their growth potential featured in this new report, include:

Reliance Industries limited

DS Smith Plc

Lotte Chemical Corp

Alpek SAB de CV

Krones AG

TEIJIN LIMITED

Tomra Systems ASA

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Piovan SpA

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp

Unilever PLC

Trinseo S.A.

Carbios SA,

Veolia Environnement SA

Sonoco Products Company

Placon

Far Eastern New Century Corp

PolyQuest

Boretech

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX)

The rPET Market report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the industry.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

