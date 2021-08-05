Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Training Worth US$11.69 billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2021-2031. Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Estimation and Forecasts By Type (Full-Flight Simulator, Fixed-Base Flight Training Device, Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training), by Aircraft (Fixed-wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Visiongain’s lead expert says: ‘The Civil aviation flight simulation & simulation training market was valued at US$ US$7.33 bn in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$11.69 billion by 2031. The pandemic that has affected all markets and people's lives all over the world, resulting in economic and financial casualties in all fields. As travel is limited, air transportation has been particularly affected, with airline closures, cuts, and restructuring. In the near term, demand for passenger air travel is projected to rapidly increase as policymakers relax travel restrictions. As people increasingly emerge from their lockdowns, expenditure and hence sales of goods are projected to rise, resulting in an increase in air cargo services’.

Why Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training is so Necessary?

The aviation industry has recently been struck by a surge in demand for new pilots, as the airline industry struggles to face a worldwide shortage of certified pilots. Airlines in North America alone will need about 208,000 new pilots over the next 20 years. The projected shortage of airline pilots in the United States is estimated to reach over 4,505 by 2025, up from the 3,170 pilots registered in 2016. Owing to a pilot shortage, many airline airlines have been forced to reduce the number of flight schedules as the size of the aircraft fleet continues to rise worldwide, along with the rising average growth rate of global air traffic passenger demand.

Shortage of Skilled Workforce

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) tackled the challenge raised by an expected shortage of trained aviation professionals at a five-day event. Representatives from business, states, training institutions and students identified and assessed the problem. Suggested approaches to solving the problem and highlighted the leadership role of the ICAO in encouraging cooperation to reach and implement solutions among the stakeholders concerned. 42 percent of business leaders identify a labour shortage in the repair technician field as the most pressing problem in Aerospace & Aviation.

North America Dominated the Industry in 2020

In 2020, North America had the highest market share, owing to the increasing simulator demand for the United States and Canada aviation industry. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, US airlines transported 925.5 million passengers in 2019, up 4.1 percent from the previous year. The COVID-19, on the other hand, has had a significant impact on airline demand in the country, with passenger traffic falling to 369 million in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The global civil aviation flight simulation & simulation training industry is highly competitive in nature as large number of well-established companies are operating in this industry. Increasing airport construction activities in developed as well as developing economies, increasing passenger volume, rising cargo movement, and increasing government initiatives to strengthen infrastructure development in Asian countries are expected to increase pilot demand in coming years.

Leading Companies Operating in this Industry

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

CAE Inc.

FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

FRASCA International Inc.

Thales Group

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)

Indra Sistemas SA

ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

ALSIM

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Moog Inc.

