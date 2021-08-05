Embankment Failure Stabilization Project Set to Begin Next Week in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that an embankment failure stabilization project is set to begin next week on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County. The embankment failure is located approximately 3.1 miles east of the intersection of Route 6 and Route 2010 (Wyalusing/New Albany Road) and 3.2 miles west of the Bradford / Wyoming County line.

On Monday, August 9, the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., will begin installation of a slope protection wall to stabilize the embankment failure. Work includes installation of steel sheet piling, reconstruction of the shoulder area, miscellaneous drainage and updated guide rail will be installed.

Motorists can expect the eastbound right (driving) lane to remain closed during construction. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be maintained with the eastbound traffic utilizing the left (passing) lane.

Work is expected to be completed by early November, weather permitting. Clearwater Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $683,000 embankment failure stabilization project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

