Route 5 and Water Street Closed in Lawrence Park in Erie County

​Motorists should be alert for closures and detours due to sewer line work on Route 5 and Water Street (Route 4027) in Lawrence Park, Erie County.

Portions roadways are expected to be remained through August 19, 2021. Detours are posted.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

