Northbound I-279 Parkway North Daylight Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daylight lane restrictions on northbound I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, August 7 weather permitting.

Northbound I-279 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic at the Suffolk Street Bridge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Crews from the Trumbull Corporation will conduct latex overlay repairs. No work will occur in the southbound direction.

Please use caution while driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-279 Parkway North traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Parkway North” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

