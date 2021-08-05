Roadway Paving to Close Wykoff Run Road in Mid-August

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an upcoming week-long daylight closure for Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County. While work takes place, an official, 40-mile detour will be in effect, using Quehanna Highway (Route 2006 in Cameron County/Route 2004 in Elk County), Route 555, and Route 120. Residents and camp owners along Wykoff Run Road will be able to access their properties. The closure and detour will be in effect during daylight hours, currently set for 6:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Work is expected to start as early as Monday, August 16 and take about five days. All work will be done by PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance and is weather and schedule dependent.

Crews will be working to place a double seal coat along the entire 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. The sealcoat will provide a protective coating to the asphalt pavement—extending its useful life and offering a smoother ride for drivers. Closing the road during this work will enhance safety for maintenance workers and allow PennDOT to complete the work in an efficient manner.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow official detour signs, use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

