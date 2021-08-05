Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge Daytime Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge over the Schuylkill River between 34th and 47th streets in Southwest Philadelphia will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for installation of downspouts, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of the $14 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and complete a number of improvements to Grays Ferry Avenue on both sides of the bridge. Major construction on the project was substantially completed earlier this year.

Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

