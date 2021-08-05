Arrowwood Baptist Church in Chesnee, South Carolina Announces COVID Memorial Service September 19th, 2021

Arrowwood Baptist Church

Remembering The Ones, We Lost and Honoring Those Who Took Care of Them

CHESNEE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrowwood Baptist Church in Chesnee SC will be hosting a memorial service for loved ones lost during the COVID pandemic. We would also like to honor the caregivers who gave so much of themselves during this time. This service will be held at 6 pm on September 19th at the church. We will also have a reception after the service.

There was so much loss during this time and whether your loved one passed from COVID or another cause many of us did not get to say goodbye, as we would have liked to. This service will be a time to try to do that. If you have someone you would like to honor, please call and let us know. We will have a slideshow during the service showing your special memories with your loved one. As mentioned, we also want to honor the COVID ICU nurses, doctors, and other caregivers for all you have done. Please RSVP to Miranda Scruggs at the number provided below.

About Arrowwood Baptist Church

Arrowwood Baptist Church’s Mission is to Know Christ and Share Christ. Our mission is to glorify God by knowing Him and sharing Him (JOHN 17:3,18). We get to know Him through reading and studying His Word, the Bible. Therefore, the Bible is foundational to everything we do. Our goal is to align our lives and our ministries with God’s Word. We also get to know Him by being around others who know Him. As we get to know God, we can’t help but share Him with others. We strive to share Him through each ministry of our church. A part of sharing Him is serving Him, both inside and outside the walls of our church buildings, with the gifts He has given us.

